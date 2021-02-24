Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Large CDU shut at Lyondell Houston refinery to repair cooling water system - sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries shut the large crude distillation unit at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Tuesday to begin repairs to the cooling water system, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 147,000-bpd 537 CDU was circulating at minimum operating levels following the severe winter weather that hit the Houston area on Feb. 15, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler

