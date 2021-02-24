Large CDU shut at Lyondell Houston refinery to repair cooling water system - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries shut the large crude distillation unit at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Tuesday to begin repairs to the cooling water system, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The 147,000-bpd 537 CDU was circulating at minimum operating levels following the severe winter weather that hit the Houston area on Feb. 15, the sources said.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler
