FILE PHOTO: An entrance sign at the LyondellBasell refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries extinguished a fire on a hydrotreater on Thursday morning at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The extent of damage to the 50,000-bpd 635 diesel hydrotreater was unknown early on Thursday, the sources said.