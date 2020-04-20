Lyondell Houston FCC running at minimum after restart: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at Lyondell Basell Industries 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery is operating at minimum production on Monday after restarting on Sunday, Gulf Coast market sources said.

The 90,000-bpd FCC was shut by a Feb. 16 fire that led to the discovery of multiple large cracks in the unit’s reactor. Repairs to the FCC were completed last week and the unit’s restart was completed on Sunday.