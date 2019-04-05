Lyondell Houston refinery boosts production: sources

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries increased production at its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Thursday.

The refinery was running at about 9 percent below capacity because of restrictions on shipping for the cleanup of a chemical spill, the sources said. Earlier this week production was down 14 percent.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray declined comment.

Earlier on Thursday, Lyondell restored normal operation on the 57,000-bpd 737 Coker, which fell out of production due to a compressor trip.

Gray confirmed the compressor malfunction, but did not identify the unit involved.

Also, on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said ship pilots would begin steering vessels inbound through the upper Houston Ship Channel around the clock for the first time since March 29 when hydrocarbon and firefighting chemicals released from a March tank farm blaze spilled into the waterway because of a dam failure.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard began allowing ships through the contaminated area on a limited basis and only during daytime.

Lyondell reduced production on Monday because it could not haul away sulfur produced during the making of motor fuels.