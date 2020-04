HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries plans to restart the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery by early next week, said Gulf Coast market sources.

Repairs to the 90,000 bpd FCC were completed by Monday and Lyondell plans to begin the restart process within a day or two, the sources said. The FCC was shut by a Feb. 16 fire that led to the discovery of multiple large cracks in the unit’s reactor.