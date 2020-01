HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries raised production on the gasoline-producing unit at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

Production on the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) has been cut back since early last week because of problems with feedstock supply, the sources said.