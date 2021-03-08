Lyondell Houston refinery gasoline unit running at 75% capacity -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery reached 75% operating capacity two days after restarting, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 90,000-bpd FCC restarted on Saturday, the sources said. The entire refinery was shut on Feb. 15 because of the effects of severe cold weather.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray declined to comment.