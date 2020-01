HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Thursday night, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 147,000 bpd Unit 537 CDU was shut on Jan. 15 because of clogging of the desalter section of the unit, the sources said.