Lyondell Houston refinery restoring hydrotreater ops: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries is restoring a gas oil hydrotreater to normal operation at its 263,776 barrel per day (bpd) Houston refinery on Tuesday, U.S. Gulf Coast market sources said.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray said the refinery restarted the 636 hydrotreater on Saturday after an operational upset.

The sources said Lyondell has been doing trouble-shooting work on the 49,000 bpd 636 hydrotreater since restarting on Saturday and is restoring the unit’s normal operation on Tuesday.

The 636 hydrotreater removes sulfur from gas oil supplied to the 90,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU), the sources said. Production on the FCCU has remained at normal levels while the work was underway.