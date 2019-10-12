Lyondell Houston refinery small CDU raising production: sources

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries was raising the production level of the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day Houston refinery on Friday, which was shut earlier in the day, Gulf Coast market sources said.

The 120,000 bpd Unit 536 CDU was shut at midday on Friday after water was found in the crude being processed in the unit, the sources said.

It will be at least midday Saturday before the unit returns to full production, according to the sources.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units in a refinery to convert into motor fuels.