Lyondell Houston refinery small CDU shut due to water in crude -sources

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day Houston refinery on Friday after water was found in crude oil supplying the unit, Gulf Coast market sources said.

The 120,000 bpd Unit 536 CDU was shut at midday after water was found in the crude being processed in the unit, the sources said. It was unknown on Friday afternoon how long it will take to dry out the CDU so it can restart.