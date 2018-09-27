FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 8:58 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Lyondell may restart Houston refinery over weekend: sources

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries may restart its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery over the weekend after the entire plant was shut by a power outage on Wednesday, Gulf Coast market sources said on Thursday.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

The refinery’s 120,000-bpd 536 crude distillation unit (CDU) and 56,000-bpd 737 coker will remain shut, the sources said. The units were shut on Sept. 17 for a six-week overhaul.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Berkrot

