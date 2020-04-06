Lyondell plans to restart Houston refinery FCC next week: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries plans to restart the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) next week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Lyondell plans to complete repairs to the 90,000 bpd FCC this week and restart the unit next week, the sources said. The FCC was shut by a Feb. 16 fire that to discovery of multiple cracks in the unit’s reactor.

Previously the sources had told Reuters the unit would likely be shut through the end of April. But, since that time Lyondell has focused the remaining contract workers in the refinery to work on the FCC, the sources said.