Lyondell preparing to restart Houston refinery by early next week: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries is preparing to restart its 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery by early next week, said four sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery plans to restart over the weekend the 147,000-bpd Unit 537 crude distillation unit (CDU), which was shut on Tuesday to repair the refinery’s cooling water system, the sources said.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray declined comment on Thursday night.

The company may also restart next week the 120,000 bpd 536 CDU, which was shut on Feb. 1 for cleaning of carbon deposits in unit heaters, the sources said.

Production was shut at the refinery on Feb. 15 because of freezing temperatures, with Unit 537 continuing to operate on circulation, but not producing, according to the sources.

Lyondell was bringing up sulfur recovery units at the refinery on Thursday, the sources said.