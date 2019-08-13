Lyondell's Houston refinery FCCU output cut because of chemical plant upset: sources

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was cut back about 15% at Lyondell Basell Industries’ 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The 110,000-bpd FCCU reduced production first because of maintenance and then due to a malfunction at Lyondell’s Channelview, Texas chemical complex, the sources said.

Lyondell spokeswoman Patricia Shieh-Lance declined to comment.

The Channelview complex began performing maintenance on Saturday, reducing its capacity to receive petrochemicals produced along with gasoline by the FCCU, the sources said.