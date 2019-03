FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Lyondell-Basell refinery in Houston, Texas February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Production at Lyondell Basell Industries Houston refinery continues to run at about 14 percent below its 263,776 barrel-per-day capacity due to shipping limitations on the Houston Ship Channel, said Gulf Coast market sources.

The lack of shipping prevents Lyondell from removing sulfur made as a byproduct of gasoline production at the refinery, the sources said. The refinery has limited storage capacity on-site.