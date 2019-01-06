Lyondell Houston refinery not affected by nearby accident: company

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Operations at Lyondell Basell Industries 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery were unaffected by a nearby industrial accident on Saturday, a company spokeswoman said.

The refinery was informed about the accident at about 3 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Saturday, said Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray.

Two people working on a pipeline near the refinery were injured, according to local media. One worker was injured after a piece of pipe went through his back and abdomen and another was burned, according to KPRC-TV and KHOU-TV.