Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas idles crude unit for inspection: source

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit remained idle at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Friday for an inspection as part of a preventative maintenance program, a source familiar with plant operations said.
The 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B CDU was temporarily idled on Tuesday for the inspection and is expected to return to production sometime next week, the source said.
Marathon did not reply to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.
The two 225,000-bpd large CDUs at the Galveston Bay Refinery convert crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks that go to production units to be made into motor fuels and petrochemicals.
Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler