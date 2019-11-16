Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas idles crude unit for inspection: source

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A crude distillation unit remained idle at Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 585,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Friday for an inspection as part of a preventative maintenance program, a source familiar with plant operations said.

The 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B CDU was temporarily idled on Tuesday for the inspection and is expected to return to production sometime next week, the source said.

Marathon did not reply to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.

The two 225,000-bpd large CDUs at the Galveston Bay Refinery convert crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks that go to production units to be made into motor fuels and petrochemicals.