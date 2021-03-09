Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Marathon Galveston Bay refinery in Texas preparing crude unit for restart: sources

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp is preparing to restart a crude distillation unit (CDU) by early next week at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The restart of the 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B CDU will be the second crude unit restart since the refinery was shut on Feb. 15 by severe cold weather, the sources said. Marathon restarted the 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3A CDU on Sunday.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

