Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas restarting reformer -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp is restarting a reformer at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations on Thursday.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

Marathon began restarting the 65,000-bpd reformer, called Ultraformer 4, on Wednesday, the sources said. Ultraformer 4 was shut on June 29 following a malfunction.