HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted a reformer and a coker on Thursday at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon restarted the 75,000-bpd reformer and a 27,000-bpd coker, the sources said. The entire refinery was shut by the effects of severe winter weather on Feb. 15.