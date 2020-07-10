Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery, Texas, crude unit restarting: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp began restarting a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Friday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Marathon plans to return the 225,000-bpd Pipestill 3B CDU to production by early next week, the sources said. Pipestill 3B was shut on Monday to connect units that have been shut since late May as part of a multi-unit overhaul underway at the refinery.