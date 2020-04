HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to operate the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, at reduced production levels, said sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 140,000 bpd FCC restarted on Sunday after repairs following a March 23 brief power outage that shut the unit, the sources said.