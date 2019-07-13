Commodities
July 13, 2019

Marathon may attempt Galveston Bay, Texas, FCCU restart without transformer: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp may restart the main gasoline-producing unit at its 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, without a transformer that could take two months to repair, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

No specific date for the restart attempt of the 140,000 barrel per day gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 (FCCU 3) has been set, the sources said, but it could come within days.

A Marathon spokesman was not immediately available.

If Marathon cannot operate FCCU 3 without the transformer the unit may be shut up to two months to repair the transformer, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall

