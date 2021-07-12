Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery restarts gas-producing unit, sources say

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum began restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Monday while a reformer was shut on Sunday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Marathon spokesman Jamal Kheiry declined to comment.

The 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) was shut on Friday by a malfunction, the sources said.

The 65,000-bpd reformer, called Ultraformer 4, was shut on Sunday by a malfunction. It last restarted on Thursday after being shut 11 days earlier by a malfunction.

Reformers convert refining by-products into components that boost the octane of gasoline.