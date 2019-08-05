Commodities
Marathon's Galveston Bay, Texas reformer may restart by weekend: sources

FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery following a closed $23 billion deal after the Ohio-based Marathon bought the Texas-based company, forming one of the largest global refiners in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp may restart a reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, by the end of the week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The 62,000 bpd Ultraformer 4 catalytic reformer was shut on Monday for inspection and possible repairs, the sources said.

Marathon spokesman Sid Barth declined to comment.

Reformers convert low-octane refining byproducts into high-octane reformate, which is added to gasoline.

