Marathon's Galveston Bay, Texas reformer may restart by weekend: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp may restart a reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, by the end of the week, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
The 62,000 bpd Ultraformer 4 catalytic reformer was shut on Monday for inspection and possible repairs, the sources said.
Marathon spokesman Sid Barth declined to comment.
Reformers convert low-octane refining byproducts into high-octane reformate, which is added to gasoline.
