Teamsters at Marathon St. Paul Park refinery begin strike

(Reuters) - Nearly 200 refinery workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, walked out on strike Thursday evening after failing to agree on a new contract with Marathon Petroleum by the end of 2020, the union said on Thursday.

The union voted to authorize a strike at Marathon’s 102,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Paul Park in December of 2020.

“At this time, we have safely assumed operation of the refinery with trained and qualified personnel,” a company spokesman said.