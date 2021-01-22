Teamsters begin strike at Marathon St. Paul Park refinery

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Marathon petroleum refinery in Carson, California, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Nearly 200 unionized workers went on strike at a Minnesota refinery on Thursday after failing to agree on a new contract with Marathon Petroleum at the end of 2020, the union said.

The Teamsters Local 120 voted this week to strike 197 to 4, though union representatives have been meeting Marathon officials regularly since November, and talks are set to resume on Monday.

“At this time, we have safely assumed operation of the refinery with trained and qualified personnel,” a Marathon spokesman said.

Marathon said it does not anticipate supply disruptions in Minnesota or the Midwest region, including at Speedway stations, and expects to continue meeting customer commitments.

In December, the union had voted to authorize a strike at Marathon’s 102,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Paul Park, which has continued operating despite the strike.

The union continues to reject Marathon’s position of hiring subcontractors for work at the refinery typically performed by unionized members, which workers feel is a safety concern, said Teamsters business agent Scott Kroona.

The union filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board and is awaiting decisions related to bad faith bargaining and regressive bargaining, Kroona said.