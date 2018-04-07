Saudi Aramco studying chemical plant addition at Port Arthur refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE is studying a multi-billion dollar plan to build a petrochemical plant at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery operated by its subsidiary Motiva Enterprises LLC [MOTIV.UL], sources familiar with the company’s plans said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Aramco is scheduled on Saturday to sign agreements in Houston with Honeywell UOP (HON.N) to study an aromatics unit and with Technip FMC (FTI.N) for a unit to produce polymers from ethane, the sources said.

The aromatics unit Honeywell UOP is studying would convert benzene and paraxylene, byproducts of gasoline production, into 2 million tons annually of feedstocks for chemicals and plastics, according to the sources.

The unit Technip FMC is studying would convert ethane into 2 million tons a year of ethylene, which is used to make plastics, the sources said.

The agreements with the two companies include technology licenses for proprietary systems they produce, the sources said.