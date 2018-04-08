FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 8, 2018 / 12:26 AM / in 16 hours

Motiva mulls doubling of Port Arthur, Texas refinery's capacity: CEO

Erwin Seba

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] is studying an expansion of its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to more than double its current 603,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil processing capacity, Motiva Chief Executive Brian Coffman said on Saturday.

The company is considering boosting the refinery’s capacity to between 1 million and 1.5 million bpd, Coffman said. The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is currently the country’s largest in capacity.

The 1.2-million bpd Reliance Industries refinery in Jamnagar, India, has the world’s largest crude oil processing capacity.

“That’s something we’re evaluating, we’re studying for in the future,” he said at a Saudi Aramco event in Houston on Saturday.

Saudi Aramco is the parent company of Motiva.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.