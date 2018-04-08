Motiva mulls doubling of Port Arthur, Texas refinery's capacity: CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] is studying an expansion of its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to more than double its current 603,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil processing capacity, Motiva Chief Executive Brian Coffman said on Saturday.

The company is considering boosting the refinery’s capacity to between 1 million and 1.5 million bpd, Coffman said. The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is currently the country’s largest in capacity.

The 1.2-million bpd Reliance Industries refinery in Jamnagar, India, has the world’s largest crude oil processing capacity.

“That’s something we’re evaluating, we’re studying for in the future,” he said at a Saudi Aramco event in Houston on Saturday.

Saudi Aramco is the parent company of Motiva.