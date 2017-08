HOUSTON (Reuters) - Workers were injured when a fire broke out on Thursday on the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises' [MOTIV.UL] 603,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The number of workers injured was not immediately known. The fire broke out on the 80,000-bpd VPS-2 CDU, the smallest of three at the refinery.