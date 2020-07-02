COVID cases won’t delay Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery work

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Overhauls of a crude unit and the hydrocracker remain on schedule at Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur, Texas, refinery despite two employees coming down with COVID-19, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The two hourly Motiva employees went into quarantine and the areas where they worked on the 80,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) VPS-2 crude distillation unit (CDU) and 105,000-bpd hydrocracker at the 607,000-bpd refinery underwent deep cleaning, according to the sources.

In a statement, Motiva declined to discuss the overhauls or specifics about COVID-19 cases at the refinery.

“Motiva responds to potential and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities,” the company said.

Motiva conducts contact tracing of people with suspected or confirmed cases within the refinery and requires people with suspected or confirmed cases to quarantine.

At Valero Energy Corp’s 335,000-bpd Port Arthur refinery, one employee and two contractors came down with COVID-19 in the past week, sources familiar with Valero’s operations said.

The workers were quarantined and areas where they worked were cleaned, the Valero sources said.

Valero did not reply to a request for comment.

Texas has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases among the U.S. states, trailing New York and California, with a total of 175,384.

On Wednesday, Texas recorded more than 8,000 additional cases, a new daily record, according to the state health department.

The overhaul on VPS-2 began on June 15 and is scheduled to take about five weeks to complete, the sources said. One production train on the hydrocracker was shut on June 18, beginning the work that is expected to take a month to complete.