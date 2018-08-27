FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 27, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Motiva Port Arthur gasoline, alky, coking units return: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises returned the gasoline-producing, alkylation and small coking units to normal operation at its 603,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation’s largest, on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva’s media relations office declined to comment.

The 82,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU 3) and the 18,000-bpd alkylation units were knocked out of production on Sunday by a malfunction, the sources said. The units began restarting on Sunday night.

A control valve on the 54,000-bpd coker malfunctioned early on Monday but the unit did not shut down, the sources said. The coker is the smaller of two at the refinery.

FCCUs use a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil to gasoline.

Alkylation units convert refining by-products into octane-boosting components of gasoline.

Cokers convert residual crude oil into feedstock for motor fuels and petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Motiva is a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s national oil company.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.