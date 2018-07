HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises completed repairs to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 603,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery over the weekend, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Motiva may cancel a July 23 shutdown of the 81,000 bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 the company began planning after a July 4 malfunction on the unit, the sources said.