Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit shutdown to finish Monday: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] plans to finish shutting down the gasoline-producing unit at its 607,000 barrel-perday (bpd) Port Arthur Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday to begin a planned overhaul ot the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Motiva began shutting the 81,000 bpd fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on Sunday for a planned 50-day overhaul, the sources said.

Motiva declined to comment on Monday.

While the FCCU is shut for the planned 50-day overhaul, Motiva will also shut the 18,000-bpd alkylation unit and the 50,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater for 30-day overhauls, the sources said.

