Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery CDUs back to normal operations: source

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises returned two crude distillation units (CDUs) back to normal operations at its 607,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation’s largest, over the weekend, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday.

Motiva restarted the 80,000 bpd VPS-2 CDU on Sunday and restored production to full on the 195,000 bpd VPS-4 CDU on Saturday after clearing water from the fuel gas lines supplying the units, the sources said.

In an unsigned statement, Motiva declined comment.