Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery continues FCC restart - sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises’ 607,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery continued restarting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Monday, sources familiar plant operations said.

Motiva is also repairing a leak on the shut lube oil hydrocracker, the sources said.

Motiva did not reply to a request for comment.

Motiva shut the 81,000 bpd FCC on Jan. 26 for a planned overhaul expected to last at least 50 days, the sources said. Motiva began restarting the unit on Friday.

The 19,200 bpd lube oil hydrocracker was shut on March 9 by the leak, the source said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham

