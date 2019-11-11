Commodities
Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery HTU, reformer operating normally after restart: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A hydrotreater and reformer were operating normally on Monday after being restarted late last week at Motiva Enterprises’ 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva declined to comment.

The 49,000-bpd Catalytic Reforming Unit 4 (CRU 4) was restarted on Friday and the 32,000-bpd Hydrotreating Unit 3 (HTU 3) was restarted on Saturday following unplanned shutdowns on Thursday, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

