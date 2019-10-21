Commodities
Motiva Port Arthur, Texas refinery restarts CDU, naphtha complex: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] completed the restart of the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and Naphtha Processing Complex (NPC) at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 325,000 bpd VPS-5 CDU and the NPC were shut on Sept. 4 as part of a multi-unit overhaul at the refinery, the sources said. VPS-5 and the 85,000 Catalytic Reforming Unit-5 (CRU-5) in the NPC were the last units to restart from the overhaul.

