Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts FCC: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] restarted production on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) on Thursday at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The company also completed a catalyst change on the 105,000-bpd hydrocracker on Wednesday, the sources

Motiva declined comment.

The 81,000-bpd FCC was placed on circulation on Monday after a leak developed from a nozzle on the unit’s fractionator, the sources said.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape reported flaring at the hydrocracker on June 5, indicating work under way on the unit.