Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarts small crude unit: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Friday, the first time all three of the CDUs have been in operation since being shut for Hurricane Laura, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva may restart the refinery’s gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker later on Friday, the sources said.