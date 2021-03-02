Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery second-largest CDU operating at 80% capacity: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The second-largest crude distillation unit (CDU) at Motiva Enterprises 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is operating at 80% of capacity on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva is preparing to restart the smallest CDU and the small coker at the refinery, the sources said.

Motiva did not reply to a request for comment.

The second largest of the three CDUs at the refinery is the 195,000-bpd VPS-2 CDU. The smallest CDU is the 80,000-bpd VPS-2. The small coker is the 54,000-bpd DCU-1.

The refinery was shut on Feb. 15 because of a loss of steam supply in severe cold weather along the Gulf Coast.