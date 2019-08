HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] shut the large coker at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Sunday after a malfunction in the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

Motiva shut the 110,000-bpd coker (DCU-2) on Sunday night after a compressor stopped working, the sources said.