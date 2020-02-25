Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery shuts small crude unit -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 80,000-bpd VPS-2 CDU began coming down on Tuesday morning, the sources said. VPS-2 is the smallest of three CDUs that do the primary breakdown of crude oil into feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

Motiva declined on Tuesday to discuss the status of individual units at the refinery.