HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] plans to completely shut the largest U.S. crude oil refinery on Tuesday because of the threat of heavy rain from tropical storms Marco and Laura, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Motiva began shutting the 607,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Monday, the sources said. All units except for two boilers will be completely idle on Tuesday.