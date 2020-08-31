Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery units to come on-line early this week: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] plans to start bringing production units at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery back on-line early this week after they were shut for Hurricane Laura, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday

Production of finished motor fuels will depend on the length of time needed to restart all units from the cold shutdown of the refinery on Aug. 18, when Laura menaced the U.S. Gulf Coast.