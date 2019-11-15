Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery working to maintain gasoline unit production: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises is performing maintenance work to keep the gasoline-producing unit in operation at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The work under way on the 81,000-bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 (FCCU 3) is meant to keep the unit running until it is shut in early January for a planned six-week overhaul.

Motiva did not reply to a request for comment.

FCCU 3 is being kept in operation at planned production levels while the work is performed through early next week, the sources said.

Motiva’s Port Arthur refinery is the nation’s largest by capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Motiva is the U.S. refining and marketing unit of Saudi Aramco.

FCCUs use a catalyst under high heat and pressure to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.