Motiva restarts CDUs, coker, hydrocracker at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises restarted the largest and second-largest crude distillation units (CDUs), coker and hydrocracker on Saturday at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 325,000-bpd VPS-5 and 195,000-bpd VPS-4 CDUs, 110,000-bpd DCU-2 coker and 105,000-bpd HCU=2 hydrocracker are the first units to restart as Motiva continues to bring the entire refinery, which is the nation’s largest, back into production following an Aug. 25 shutdown because of Hurricane Laura, the sources said.