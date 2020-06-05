Motiva to shut small CDU at Port Arthur, Texas, mid-June: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] plans to shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery in mid-June for planned work, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

Motiva declined to comment.

Motiva plans to shut the 80,000 bpd VDS-2 CDU by June 15 for work to last between five and six weeks, the sources said.

The company is also preparing to shut 105,000-bpd hydrocracker this month for a catalyst change.