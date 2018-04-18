Motiva to shut unit at largest U.S. oil refinery over weekend: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] will shut a small crude distillation unit over the weekend at the largest U.S. crude oil refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Motiva will shut the 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) VPS-2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 603,000-bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery as early as Friday, the sources said.

Motiva spokeswoman Angela Goodwin declined to comment.

VPS-2 will be shut for about a month of work, the sources said. Two sulfur recovery units will also be shut while VPS-2 is down.

This is the second time this year Motiva has shut a crude distillation unit at the Port Arthur refinery.

Motiva shut the 325,000-bpd VPS-5 CDU was for a month-long overhaul between early February and early March.

The Port Arthur refinery’s three CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil and provide hydrocarbon feedstock to all other units.

During the work on VPS-2, Motiva may also change the catalyst on a hydrotreating unit, the sources said.